Black Bear Kills, Eats Connecticut Family’s Pet Donkey

June 2, 2017 3:05 PM

KENT, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Connecticut family says a black bear killed and ate one of their beloved donkeys.

The bear visited the Kent property of Megg and Ted Hoffman on at least two other occasions in May before breaking into a paddock containing four donkeys on May 21 and killing 15-year-old Radar, the News-Times of Danbury reported.

Radar was named after the character from M*A*S*H. Two other donkeys were injured.

Megg Hoffman went to the feed the donkeys at about 8 a.m. and discovered the body of 227-pound Radar. His torso was full of puncture wounds and half of his hindquarters were eaten.

Black bear footprints were left in the mud, near pools of blood.

State environmental officials set a trap for the bear, but so far it has not been caught.

The Hoffmans told the newspaper that they would like officials to hunt the bear or at least move it away if it’s caught.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

