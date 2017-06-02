Boomer & Carton: Filling Up On Some Friday Fun

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
It was a Friday show like only Boomer and Craig can produce.
The guys kicked off the last offering of the work week with plenty of baseball talk and a look back at Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
The Yankees put a 12-spot on the Blue Jays in Toronto on Thursday night, while the Mets’ bats went silent in a 2-1 loss to the Brewers earlier in the afternoon. As for the hardwood, the Warriors made pretty easy work of the Cavaliers in the opener.
There was also, apparently, some unrest on the softball field.
You know the drill, folks. It’s a Friday, so start actin’ like it.