Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Update And Team Building On The Softball Field

Boomer’s leadership skills on the softball field were called into question during Jerry’s informative and entertaining Friday morning update.
Recco, affectionately known as the “maven” in these parts, got into the Yankees’ impressive win in Toronto, which was fueled by a career-high six RBIs from Aaron Hicks, the Mets’ one-run loss to the visiting Brewers, and the Warriors’ shellacking of LeBron James and the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
And, oh yeah, there was plenty of talk about the aforementioned softball saga.
