Stephanie & Tony’s Table: Fiddlehead Ferns With Fingerling Potatoes And Chorizo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Looking for a fresh flavor for spring? Stephanie and Tony Tantillo have you covered.
Fiddlehead Ferns With Fingerling Potatoes And Chorizo
Ingredients
- 15-20 fiddlehead ferns, thoroughly cleaned
- 2 links chorizo, removed from casing
- 6 fingerling potatoes
- Salt and pepper
Dijon Dressing
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Splash sherry vinegar
- Salt and pepper
- Whisk to emulsify
Preparation
Heat a sauté pan, and begin to cook chorizo breaking up meat with a wooden spoon. As the fat renders, add in potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat and add some olive oil if needed and then add fiddlehead ferns. Cook them until tender, and pour in dressing stirring constantly to coat ingredients.