NOW: Funeral For FDNY Firefighter Ray Pfeifer | Watch | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Stephanie & Tony’s Table: Fiddlehead Ferns With Fingerling Potatoes And Chorizo

June 2, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Recipe, Stephanie Tantillo, Tony Tantillo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Looking for a fresh flavor for spring? Stephanie and Tony Tantillo have you covered.

Click here for a printable version of this recipe (.pdf)

Fiddlehead Ferns With Fingerling Potatoes And Chorizo

Ingredients

  • 15-20 fiddlehead ferns, thoroughly cleaned
  • 2 links chorizo, removed from casing
  • 6 fingerling potatoes
  • Salt and pepper

Dijon Dressing

  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Splash sherry vinegar
  • Salt and pepper
  • Whisk to emulsify

Preparation

Heat a sauté pan, and begin to cook chorizo breaking up meat with a wooden spoon. As the fat renders, add in potatoes and season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat and add some olive oil if needed and then add fiddlehead ferns. Cook them until tender, and pour in dressing stirring constantly to coat ingredients.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch