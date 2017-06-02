June Is Adopt A Shelter Cat Month! Here Are 3 To See At ACC!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

The month of June is Adopt A Shelter Cat Month and this week, we’re featuring 3 cats from ACC! Meet Wembley, Mr. Edgecomb and Harmony Homer!

Wembly (A0998324) “When I opened Wembly’s condo, I was greeted by a giant sleepy marshmallow,” an ACC volunteer writes. “This handsome chunk no sooner sprang to life with a heap of head butts and a want to take over my lap for the day…. If you are looking for an older mellow boy with an endless supply of affection and need for loving attention, please come visit Wembly at the Manhattan Animal Care Center. He will likely be waiting at the front of his condo with his fur face pressed against the front door.” Still not convinced? “Here’s a very, very special one indeed,” notes another volunteer. “He’s a mini, all-white polar bear who just wants to love and be loved.”

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Mr Edgecomb (A1109720) “With his soft gray and white fur and cute bobbed tail, this sweet boy is reminiscent of a bunny,” writes an ACC volunteer. “The world’s first bunny-cat! This adorable fluff face loves head rubs, cheek rubs, and don’t forget the treats. He is gentle and playful, rolling around his condo while peeking up with green soulful eyes. And when play time is over, he reaches his paw outward for more and gives an extra meow as a reminder that he prefers company.” Meet “this affectionate mister” at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Harmony (A1102212) Harmony, rescued by ACC’s Field Team back in January and continuing his odyssey in an ACC foster home, also goes by the name Homer. His fosters say, “He’s a very snuggly boy who loves nothing more than to lay on you and get all the pets. All in all he is doing great and has been a perfect gentleman and a pleasure to have around!” Email foster@nycacc.org if interested in adopting this cutie.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

ACC Events:

June 2, 3 & 4: BEST FRIENDS SUPER ADOPTIONS (cats and rabbits only)

The Metropolitan Pavilion @ 125 West 18th Street New York, NY 10011

June 3, 11 am-7 pm

June 4, 11 am- 5pm

June 3, 11 am – 3 pm: Dog Adoptions at Biscuits & Bath, Sutton Place (dogs only)

1064 1st Avenue(@ 58th St), New York, NY 10022

June 3, 12 pm and June 6, 7 pm: Kitten Bottle-Feeding Workshops

Staten Island ACC, 3139 Veterans Road West, Staten Island, NY 10309

Sign up: HERE

CALLING ALL STATEN ISLAND KITTEN LOVERS!

Kitten season has officially begun, especially in Staten Island. If you’re interested in learning how to bottle feed kittens (neonates), please sign up for one of ACC’s workshops! Learn the skills needed to successfully bottle-feed and care for orphaned kittens. Find out how to navigate all the stages of kitten care, and what equipment, formula, and bottle-feeding techniques get the best results. Sign up HERE

Staten Island Animal Care Center

3139 Veterans Road West

Staten Island, NY 10309

If you have any questions, please email foster@nycacc.org. For more information on ACC’s foster program, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Foster.htm

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.