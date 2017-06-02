Police: High School Senior Headed Home From Prom Struck, Killed By Tractor Trailer In Newark

NOW: Funeral For FDNY Firefighter Ray Pfeifer | Watch | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

June 2, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Barringer High School, Christopher Gibbs, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police said a Newark high school student on his way home from his senior prom was struck and killed by a tractor trailer Thursday night.

Barringer High School student Christopher Gibbs, 17, was crossing McCarter Highway near 4th Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit, authorities said.

The driver of the tractor trailer stopped, called for help and attempted to render aid. The teen was rushed to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

So far, no charges have been filed against the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

