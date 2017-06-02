‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: NYCFC Can’t Shake Up-And-Down Play

NEW YORK (WFAN) — New York City FC had three points in its grasp on Wednesday night.
Right up until it didn’t.
A late New England goal spoiled a fairly solid effort in what ended up a 2-2 draw at Yankee Stadium. With the result, NYCFC (6-5-3) finds itself in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, eight points behind first-place Orlando City.
NYCFC has struggled to get anything going long-term, as it is in the midst of a 2-2-2 run. Patrick Vieira’s club will look to re-establish momentum when it takes on Philadelphia at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
In this week’s episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss City’s inconsistent ways, recap the draw with New England, and preview the match against Philadelphia. The guys also talk about Vieira’s thoughts on referees, and Yangel Herrera competing against the U.S. in the U-20 World Cup.
