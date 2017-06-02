Person Shot In Leg In Washington Square Park

June 2, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: Washington Square Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a shooting incident in Washington Square Park.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Friday.

One person was transported to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the leg. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported.

The investigation was centered around the southwest corner of the Greenwich Village park. Several police cars were on the scene and a portion of the sidewalk was taped off, Smith reported.

Police believe the wound may have been self-inflicted, CBS2 reported.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as we get more information…

