NYPD Presence Stepped Up Following London Attacks, But ‘No Specific, Credible Threats’ To City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Following Saturday night’s terror attacks in London, the NYPD has deployed members of its Critical Response Command to heavily traveled pedestrian locations around the city, but stressed there are no specific, credible threats to the city.

“Go about your Sat. night, NYPD cops are protecting you,” the Police Department said in a tweet. “Our prayers are with all in London.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter that people should not be alarmed by the increased police presence in the city.

In a separate tweet, the mayor said: “New York City stands with the people of London. Our prayers are with the victims, their families and the courageous first responders.”

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill issued a similar statement.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement calling the attacks “cowardly and senseless acts that go against everything we believe in,” adding they are “a sad and sobering reminder of the threats we face today.”

“In the wake of this horrific violence, New York stands with the people of Britain — as they have always done for us,” Cuomo said.

“The safety and security of New Yorkers is our top priority, and we will continue to remain vigilant,” the governor added. “We are in close contact with federal and local officials, and I have directed state law enforcement officials to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations across New York, including our airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted that his “heart is with the people of London, the victims of this string of terrorist attacks, and their families.”