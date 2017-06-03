Police: Elderly Man Viciously Beaten With Cane In Unprovoked Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An elderly man is recovering after police say he was brutally beaten with a cane by another man in Upper Manhattan Friday afternoon.

According to police, the unprovoked attack occurred just before 6 p.m. in front of 4863 Broadway in Inwood.

The sidewalk was bustling with commuters when the suspect was caught on surveillance video near west 204th Street carrying a cane.

WATCH: Surveillance Video Released By The New York Police Department

The suspect seemed to turned off camera when he apparently spotted the 90-year-old victim pushing a shopping a car. The assailant proceeded to kick elderly man’s cart before beating him over the head with his cane.

A good samaritan stepped in to thwart the attack, prompting the suspect to flee westbound on Broadway. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition with lacerations to his ear and head.

Police say the suspect is an approximately 5’9″, 150 pound dark skinned male in his 20’s who was last seen wearing a blue cap, a black shirt, and box print pants.

