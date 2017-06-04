6/4 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hope you enjoyed the bright start this morning, ’cause the clouds and rain were back his afternoon. Expect some light to moderate rain this evening, turning over to drizzle for most overnight. It’s gonna be a damp, cloudy, and mild night with temps in the low 60s overnight along with that fog & drizzle.
A damp start to the work week is in store. A warm front crawling through the area will bring drizzle, fog, and some showers during the day, with the most likely chance for showers and thunderstorms for the evening. It’s a good idea to just grab the umbrella in the morning and keep it handy all day!
Expect more rain on Tuesday, and unfortunately cooler temperatures as well. It’ll be well below seasonable with highs only in the low & mid 60s. Northeast winds will add a chill to the air, so make sure you dress appropriately in addition to keeping that umbrella with you!