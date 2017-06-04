An Exciting Summer Ahead At Brooklyn Bridge Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Park season has begun, and there is plenty going on along the Brooklyn waterfront this year – from kayaking to movies to jazz.
Nancy Webster, executive director of the Brooklyn Bridge Conservancy, and Melissa Quayle, the founder of Double Dutch Empire jump rope program, joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes Sunday morning with a preview of what’s happening at Brooklyn Bridge Park.
“The park, in addition to like beautiful green lawns, places to relax, places to picnic, and all sorts of recreational facilities, it really features these kind of sweeping, beautiful views of New York Harbor because we’re right on the waterfront,” Webster said.
Webster said there is a whole host of free activities for park visitors and guests – including outdoor movies, fitness classes including Double Dutch jump rope, yoga, pilates, Broadway dance and other activities. On Thursday evenings and Saturdays, free public walk-up kayaking on the East River is also available.
As Quayle explained, Double Dutch has a program called open ropes designed to get anyone involved in jumping rope. The program is free and open to all on Pier 2 at Brooklyn Bridge Park, on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. all summer.
