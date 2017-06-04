CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
NYPD Officer In Critical Condition After Being Dragged By Car In Brooklyn

June 4, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Brooklyn, East Flatbush, Officer Dalsh Veve, Officer Dragged By Car, Roger Stern

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was in critical condition Sunday morning, after officials said he was struck and dragged by a hit-and-run driver in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, authorities said Officer Dolsh Veve was left in critical condition at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Sunday morning. A 15-year-old suspect was left ins serious condition with a gunshot wound to his face.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, there were three calls for shots fired at Tilden Avenue and East 53rd Street.

Six plainclothes officers responded and exited their vehicles, speaking with several people, O’Neill said. Officers determined the suspects shots were likely fireworks.

Officer Veve was across the street speaking to several occupants of a black Honda sedan in front of a fire hydrant, O’Neill said. Three other officers then saw Veve being dragged by the sedan west on Tilden Avenue, he said.

The vehicle continued down Tilden and turned right on East 53rd Street, dragging Veve by two blocks before he was freed and fell in the street, O’Neill said. The vehicle continued for a short distance and crashed, O’Neill said.

The vehicle was left abandoned on Snyder Avenue and 53rd Street and the occupants escaped, O’Neill said.

Veve was rushed to the hospital, O’Neill said. Shortly afterward, a 15-year-old suspect walked into Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with a gunshot wound, he said.

“At this time, we believe that suspect was in the vehicle that dragged police Officer Veve,” O’Neill said.

The sedan was reported stolen from Valley Stream several days ago, police said.

It appeared that Veve was able to fire his service weapon twice while being dragged, police said.

O’Neill said police were interviewing several people of interest Sunday morning.

Veve is a 9-year veteran of the NYPD and is married with a 2-year-old daughter, police said.

