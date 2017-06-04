Climb On Stairs To Top Of One World Trade Center Benefits Injured Service Members

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It is a long way to the top of One World Trade Center, but a group of people ascended to the top the hard way Sunday.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, the Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb is steeped in symbolism evoking memories of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
“The first responders were charging back up those stairs in order to save people,” said John Hodge of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The goal was for nearly 1,000 climbers to raise $500,000.
“We’re building homes all across the country for the most catastrophically injured service members,” Hodge said.
The widows of police Officer Steven McDonald and firefighter Michael Fahy were the official starters for the event.