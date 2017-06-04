Westchester Wine And Food Festival Preview: Chef Andy Nusser’s Recipes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You will soon have a chance to experience some of the many culinary delights New York has to offer.

Westchester Magazine’s Wine and Food Festival kicks off on Tuesday and lasts through Sunday. Chef Andy Nusser joined CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu with a taste of what to expect. Here are the recipes he showed us.

Heirloom Tomato Caprese

Serves Four

4 medium mixed heirloom tomatoes

8 baby mixed heirloom tomatoes

4 ball burrata

1 bunch basil

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil.

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

kosher salt

fresh ground pepper

1 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar

Slice the large tomatoes into 1/4 in circles and quarter the smaller ones.

Dress the cut tomatoes with vinegar, oil, basil leaves, salt and pepper

Arrange the tomatoes on to a salad plate, top with burrata

Finish with olive oil, maldon salt and aged balsamic vinegar.

Black Tagliatelle with Shrimp, Guanciale and Chilis

Serves four

1 pound black tagliatelle, may substitute spaghetti.

1/2 pound guanciale, diced and rendered, may substitute bacon.

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 bunch scallion sliced

1 1/2 pound shrimp, peeled

1 cup white wine

1 jalapeno, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

In a large pot bring a gallon of water and 3 tablespoons salt to a boil.

In a large sauté pan render the diced guanciale in the olive oil until golden brown. Add the sliced garlic and the white parts of the sliced scallions. When the garlic starts to color add the shrimp and the jalapeno. Add the white wine and stir. Cook for 3 minutes. Drop your fresh tagliatelle into the boil water and cook while the shrimp are cooking. After 3 minutes add the pasta to the shrimp sauce and cook for another 2 minutes to coat the pasta into the sauce. Add the butter and a splash of pasta water if necessary. Serve in four bowls garnishing with the green parts of the sliced scallions.

Eggplant alla Parmigiana

Breaded Eggplant:

2 eggplant

1. Slice eggplant into 1/2 inch rings.

2. Lay on sheet trays with racks, salt and drain over night.

3. Pat dry of excess water

4. Flour, egg and bread crumb the sliced eggplant.

5. Pan fry in oil on both sides until golden brown.

6. Cool and reserve.

2 lb mozzarella, sliced

1 cup grated grana

1 cup oven roasted tomatoes

1 bunch basil, picked

2 cups tomato sauce

To assemble:

Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray

Start building with eggplant, cover with tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, oven roasted tomatoes, basil leaves and grated parmigano. Repeat stacking with 3 or 4 tiers of eggplant.

Basil Oil

1 bunches of basil, chopped

1 bunches of parsley, chopped

1 cup chilled olive oil

1. Using a vitaprep puree the basil and parsley. Strain through cheese cloth for one hour.

________________________________________________________________________

1. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 20 minutes.

2. Heat tomato sauce and spoon onto a deep entrée plate.

3. Place HOT eggplant parmigiana in the center of the plate.

4. Drizzle the basil oil around the rim of the plate

5. Garnish with parsley, lemon zest and basil.

6. Sprinkle with grated parmigiano.

Peach Crostata with Fresh Ricotta and Honey

Pastry:

Makes 1 crostata – serves 4

1 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 lemon rind, grated

¼ pound butter, very cold, small diced

2 tablespoons ice water

1. Place flour, sugar and salt in a food processor and pulse to blend.

2. Transfer to a bowl, add butter and mix by hand, coating the butter with flour.

3. Return to processor and pulse again 10-15 times

4. Add ice water to the processor a tablespoon at a time while pulsing.

5. Remove dough just as it comes together.

6. Turn dough out onto a floured cutting board, rolling into a ball.

7. Cut ball in quarters and form each piece into a round disk.

8. Wrap each piece in plastic and refrigerate. (freeze as well)

Filling:

1 pounds peaches, sliced.

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoons cornstarch

½ lemon juiced

1. Combine all ingredients and strain.

2. Pre heat oven to 450 degrees

3. Roll pastry disk into a 12 inch circle

4. Place dough on a backing sheet with parchment paper.

5. Mound berry mixture into center of dough leaving a 1 ½ inch border.

6. Fold pastry edges over fruit pleating to make a rough pie crust.

7. Brush crust with an egg wash.

8. Bake for 20-25 minutes.

9. Let cool for ten minutes.

10. Serve with fresh ricotta and honey

Fresh Ricotta

1 cup heavy cream

1 quart whole milk

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1. Bring milk, cream, salt and sugar to a boil.

2. Add the vinegar and stir 3-4 minutes. When mixture begins to curdle remove from the hat and set aside for 45 minutes.

3. Strain through a cheese cloth overnight to remove the liquid.

4. Spoon over the crostata with local honey.