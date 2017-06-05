5-Year-Old Boy Shot, Critically Injured In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 5-year-old boy was shot and critically injured in the Bronx late Monday afternoon.
The boy was shot around 5:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue near 167th Street in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, police said.
He was driven to St. Barnabas Hospital privately and was being transferred to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center early Monday evening.
The boy was reported to be in very critical condition.
It was not known Monday evening if there were any arrests or if the boy was the intended target.