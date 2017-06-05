More Than 100 Reptiles, Many Illegal To Own, Found In Carle Place Home

CARLE PLACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More than 100 reptiles were found hopping, crawling and slithering around a house in Nassau County Monday.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, many of the animals are banned in New York state and are considered extremely dangerous.

The block of 11th Street in Carle Place where the discovery happened is quiet outside. But inside one house, investigators said they found the assortment of reptiles – many of which the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals noted are illegal to own.

There were at least 10 dead creatures found inside too.

The SPCA on Monday afternoon brought out a baby alligator that had its mouth taped shut as a precaution. There were also dozens of turtles in the basement in very unsanitary conditions.

Some very large snakes were also found, including a potentially deadly boa constrictor. CBS2 has learned the snake wrapped itself around an investigator’s arm Monday and started squeezing, showing just how dangerous they can be.

“It could hurt one of these small children. It could kill a pet. You’re not supposed to have this,” said Nassau County SPCA Detective Gary Rogers. “That’s why the state has ruled that these animals aren’t allowed in New York state.”

Police did take one resident into custody Monday afternoon. Christopher Koenig, 20, was led out of the house in handcuffs and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and failure to give food and drink, Nassau County police said.

Police said they got a call about at the home over the weekend, and when they came to investigate the break-in, they discovered the reptiles.

The animals were being removed to be checked out by veterinarians late Monday.