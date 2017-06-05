Giants WR Roger Lewis Charged With Operating Vehicle While Impaired

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (CBSNewYork) — Giants wide receiver Roger Lewis was arrested early Sunday morning in Ohio and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, according to multiple reports.
According to TMZ Sports, Lewis, 23, was pulled over driving a 2012 Audi in Reynoldsburg, just outside Columbus, for speeding and having tinted windows. But during the stop, cops smelled marijuana and noticed signs of intoxication, police told TMZ. Lewis refused to take a Breathalyzer test, the website reported.
A Giants spokesperson said only that the team is “aware of the situation.”
Lewis was signed in 2016 as an undrafted rookie. He caught seven passes for 97 yards with two touchdowns last season.
This is not Lewis’ first run-in with the law. During his senior year of high school, he was charged with two counts of rape. A jury acquitted him of one charge and was deadlocked on the other, resulting in a mistrial. Instead of facing another trial, Lewis pleaded guilty to making false statements to police and was sentenced to three years’ probation.
Lewis attended high school in Pickerington, Ohio, and played his college ball at Bowling Green.