Wild Police Chase Ends In Fiery Crash In Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A wild police chase through the streets of Jersey City started with a shooting and ended in a fiery crash.

Flames burst from two cars wrapped around a telephone pole on on Route 1 & 9, Tonnelle Avenue in Jersey City, downed electric wires fueling the flames.

“I saw two cars. One was completely up in flames, there was another car next to that, that was also starting to catch on fire,” said witness Tom Evans. “There was a guy in the driver’s seat, the cops were trying to pull out of the car.”

Moments earlier at around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots fired and followed a suspect speeding away from the scene, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

About a mile from where the initial call came in, witnesses said they saw squad cars getting into formation on Tonnelle Avenue.

“They came out into the middle of the road and created a barricade,” Evans said. “As that barricade was being created, there was a loud boom. Two cars smashed into one another and into a telephone pole as well.”

As officers worked to rescue a trapped driver inside one vehicle, another man took off running from the scene, Doris reported.

“There was another guy that flew out of one of the cars,” Evans said. “They were aggressive after him, handcuffed him and threw him in the back of a cop car.”

No word on if the person who was taken into custody is wanted in the shots fired incident.