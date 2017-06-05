Seaplane Service Offers Quick Trips From NYC To Long Island

June 5, 2017 9:18 PM
Filed Under: Long Island Seaplane Service, Open Airplane, Seaplanes, Sophia Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Forget waiting for the Long Island Rail Road or getting stuck in rush hour traffic – there is a new way to travel from New York City to Long Island.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Open Airplane founder Rod Racik said it is easy as one, two, three – commuters can fly from New York City to Oyster Bay or Glen Cove for about $250 on a seaplane.

The trip only takes 20 minutes, and passengers only have to show up 15 minutes before the flight leaves.

“In the New York area, people will spend $250 for a black car sedan, but now you’re in stop-and-go traffic,” Racik said. “This is much more comfortable. You walk up to the seaplane, you get into the aircraft just like you would be getting on a boat. You taxi out and you’re off.”

Racik said passengers may book the flights with a credit card and on FlyOtto. The seaplanes also fly out to the Hamptons.

