Seaplane Service Offers Quick Trips From NYC To Long Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Forget waiting for the Long Island Rail Road or getting stuck in rush hour traffic – there is a new way to travel from New York City to Long Island.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Open Airplane founder Rod Racik said it is easy as one, two, three – commuters can fly from New York City to Oyster Bay or Glen Cove for about $250 on a seaplane.
The trip only takes 20 minutes, and passengers only have to show up 15 minutes before the flight leaves.
“In the New York area, people will spend $250 for a black car sedan, but now you’re in stop-and-go traffic,” Racik said. “This is much more comfortable. You walk up to the seaplane, you get into the aircraft just like you would be getting on a boat. You taxi out and you’re off.”
Racik said passengers may book the flights with a credit card and on FlyOtto. The seaplanes also fly out to the Hamptons.