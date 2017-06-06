Jets Planning To Release LB David Harris

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets are reportedly about to part ways with another big-name veteran.

The team is planning to release linebacker David Harris, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. Brian Costello of WFAN and the New York Post confirmed the report with a source.

Another roster surprise: Jets are planning to release veteran LB David Harris, sources tell ESPN. Was going into 11th season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2017

The move would save the Jets $6.5 million against the salary cap.

Harris, 33, has played 11 seasons with the Jets, making him the longest-tenured member of the team. He was drafted in the second round in 2007 and eventually became the heart of a defense that reached the AFC championship game in back-to-back seasons under former coach Rex Ryan in 2009 and 2010.

Harris registered more than 100 tackles in six seasons, but was never selected to a Pro Bowl.

Last year, he had 95 tackles in 15 games. A hamstring injury in October ended his streak of consecutive games played at 121.

Harris’ release further signals the Jets’ change in direction under third-year general manager Mike Maccagnan. Since the end of last season, the Jets also have parted ways with center Nick Mangold, cornerback Darrelle Revis, wide receiver Brandon Marshall, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and kicker Nick Folk.