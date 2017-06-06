ELECTION RESULTS: Follow New Jersey Primary Returns Here | More Coverage

LIRR Commuters Told To Anticipate Delays, Cancellations Due To Track Condition At Penn Station

June 6, 2017 5:57 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long Island Rail Road commuters are experiencing delays and cancellations as Amtrak personnel work to fix to a track condition at Penn Station during the Tuesday evening rush.

Riders are experiencing 10 to 15 minute delays heading eastbound out of Penn Station, and the LIRR advised customers to anticipate additional cancellations throughout the evening.

Amtrak personnel are currently at Penn Station working to fix the track condition.

NJ TRANSIT is also reporting delays up to 30 minutes into and out of Penn Station due to congestion caused by ongoing Amtrak track work.

