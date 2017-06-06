ELECTION RESULTS: Follow New Jersey Primary Returns Here | More Coverage

Cops Responding To 911 Call Find Girl Dead Inside New Rochelle Home

June 6, 2017 8:40 PM
Filed Under: Arbor Glen, New Rochelle, New Rochelle police

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was underway Tuesday, into the death of a young girl in New Rochelle.

Police were called to an Arbor Glen home at around 3:18 p.m. for a report of a man bleeding from wound to the wrist.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 7-year-old girl in a bed, New Rochelle Police said in a release.

The man — believed to be the girl’s father — was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at 914 654 2270.

