Uber, Lyft Service Starts June 29 In Upstate NY, Long Island

June 6, 2017 10:40 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation late Monday allowing Uber and Lyft to begin service in cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany as well as all of Long Island on June 29.

The ride-hailing apps had been limited to the New York City area until lawmakers voted earlier this year to allow them to expand later this summer.

Lawmakers then voted to move up the start date to the end of June to allow Uber and Lyft to begin operations in time for the busy July 4th weekend.

In a statement, Uber spokeswoman Alix Anfang says the company “can’t wait” to begin picking up passengers in communities throughout the state.

A group representing the state’s taxi drivers had claimed the bill would allow Uber to operate outside of the boundaries of rules that apply to them.

