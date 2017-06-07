Search On For Man Who Robbed 2 People At Knifepoint In Allerton, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a suspect who robbed two people in the Bronx last month.

The robberies both happened in a residential building at Mace and Cruger avenues in the Allerton section of the Bronx, just east of Bronx Park.

The first robbery happened at 3:32 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The suspect came up to a 37-year-old man from behind, placed a hard object to his back and said he had a knife, and demanded the victim’s property, police said.

The victim refused to give the man anything and fought him off. The suspect ran off empty-handed, police said.

The second incident happened at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, May 27. The suspect came up to an 18-year-old man and displayed a knife, demanding money. The victim said he didn’t have any money, and the suspect went through his pockets and took his cellphone and wallet, police said.

The suspect then forced the victim to go to a Chase Bank and attempt to withdraw money from his bank account, but that did not work, police said. The suspect ran off.

The suspect was described as a black male, 25 to 30 years old, standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.