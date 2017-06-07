‘This Isn’t Roughing It,’ Company Brings Off The Grid Vacations To New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A company that specializes in simple vacations is bringing their unique accommodations to the big apple.

A trio of tiny houses are temporarily parked on local park land to make for a low-cost, low-tech getaway.

As CBS2’s Elise Finch reported, 200 square feet might be all you need to escape the noise and frantic pace of the city and enjoy a relaxing mini-vacation.

A wellness hospitality company called Getaway designs tiny houses, puts them out in nature, and rents them by the night for people looking to get away from it all.

“There’s really this crisis of not taking time off and we’re trying to solve that by giving people not a place that’s far away or expensive to go to, but just far enough that you feel disconnected, but you can get a little respite,” Getaway founder, Jon Staff said.

The company started in 2015 with locations a couple of hours outside New York City, and on the outskirts of Boston.

This year, getaway partnered with Gateway National Recreation Area and the national parks of New York Harbor Conservancy to bring three tiny houses to a secret location on Staten Island.

The limited time ‘pop up’ doesn’t have all the amenities of the permanent locations, but they do create an escape from the city within the city.

“This isn’t roughing it. This is a furnished, tiny house in the woods, so we have bedding that’s been made for you. We have a sink, a shower, we have provisions waiting for you. We have a fire pit, and a picnic table,” Davis said.

You also get a full-sized shower, towels, an electric toilet, kitchenette, pots, pans, utensils, and food can be bought if you choose not to bring your own.

The tiny houses in New York City are basically on the beach, but they’re off the grid, so there’s limited electricity.

That means no refrigerator, no air conditioner, and no hot water.

“I have no interest without those amenities,” one resident said.

“I would do it. It’s nice to get out of the city from time to time,” another added.

It’ll cost you $150 a night to stay in one of these tiny houses. If you’re interested in trying it out, you have to act fast. They’re only here until Labor Day.