Man Molested Girl, 8, In Lower East Side Courtyard, Police Say

June 7, 2017 7:33 PM
Filed Under: Broome Street, Essex Street, Lower East Side, Seward Park Extension, Sexual Abuse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man sexually abused an 8-year-old girl on the Lower East Side this past weekend, police said.

The NYPD said around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, June 3, the suspect came up to the girl in a building courtyard on Essex Street near Broome Street, in the area of the Seward Park Extension public housing development.

The suspect tried to chat the girl up, and he proceeded to grab the girl’s crotch over her clothes before running off, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male between the ages of 20 and 30, standing 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, sunglasses, a wrist watch, and a white T-shirt.

LES Sexual Abuse Suspect

A surveillance image of a suspect in the sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl on the Lower East Side. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

