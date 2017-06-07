Macy’s Considers Building Park On Roof Of Herald Square Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Macy’s is considering an unusual addition to its flagship store in Herald Square.
The department store chain is looking into turning the more than 2-million square foot roof into a public park.
It would feature open green space with trees and benches along with restaurants.
The rooftop park would be part of a strategy to attract more shoppers and make Macy’s more exciting.
In January, Macy’s announced it would be closing 68 stores and eliminating more than 10,000 jobs by midyear.