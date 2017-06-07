CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Red Sox Announcer Remy Says Tanaka Shouldn’t Get Translator

June 7, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy says pitchers such as Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka shouldn’t be allowed translators on the mound and should instead “learn baseball language.”

Remy’s comments Tuesday night during the NESN telecast of the Boston-New York game quickly drew harsh criticism on social media, with some saying there isn’t one universal language for baseball.

The Red Sox analyst made his remarks on air after Tanaka was visited by Japanese translator Shingo Horie and pitching coach Larry Rothschild in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.

“I don’t think that should be legal,” Remy said, telling play-by-play man Dave O’Brien, “I really don’t.”

“Learn baseball language. You know, learn, it’s pretty simple. You break it down pretty easy between pitching coach and pitcher after a long period of time,” Remy said.

O’Brien answered: “I would say that probably, you know, they’re concerned about nuance being lost in some of these conversations.”

As he left the broadcast booth after Boston’s 5-4 win, Remy said he had nothing more to say on the subject.

“I’ve got no comment on that. Really,” he said.

A Red Sox spokesperson said Wednesday: “We do not share the views expressed by Jerry Remy during last night’s broadcast.”

A popular Red Sox announcer since 1988, Remy also was a Boston infielder for seven seasons and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

In 2013, Major League Baseball adopted a rule that permitted interpreters to join mound conferences.

While Remy was largely ripped for his comment on social media, some people supported his opinion.

Remy’s comments came the same day Phillies Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt said Philadelphia outfielder Odubel Herrera’s language barrier “would make it difficult” for him to be a team leader. Herrera is from Venezuela and conducts his interviews with English-speaking media in Spanish, through a translator.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

