Powerball Jackpot Soars To $375 Million

June 7, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: John Montone, Powerball

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Powerball jackpot continues to soar.

There has been no jackpot winner since April 1 and the grand prize for Wednesday night’s drawing has rolled over to $375 million.

Powerball players were flocking to stores across the Tri-State area hoping to win big.

“I’m feeling it, I know I’m going to get it,” one man said.

“Wow, I could definitely use that,” another said.

Powerball is played in 44 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338 million.

