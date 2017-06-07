Powerball Jackpot Soars To $375 Million

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Powerball jackpot continues to soar.
There has been no jackpot winner since April 1 and the grand prize for Wednesday night’s drawing has rolled over to $375 million.
Powerball players were flocking to stores across the Tri-State area hoping to win big.
“I’m feeling it, I know I’m going to get it,” one man said.
“Wow, I could definitely use that,” another said.
Powerball is played in 44 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9.
Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338 million.