WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond Joins Effort To Break Treadmill Relay Record

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For Global Running Day Wednesday, some New Yorkers set out to break a record for the most people on a treadmill relay.

WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond was among the participants.

Diamond was the 191st participant out of 250. Each participant ran one mile over 33 hours to set a Guinness World Record.

It was not easy following in the footsteps of New York City Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi. Diamond asked Keflezighi how fast he ran.

“Six minute pace – I haven’t run hard since Boston, so I don’t want to pull a muscle or anything like that,” he said. “It’s good to be here on the treadmill and encourage others to do the same.”

Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber also ran a mile.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had the opportunity to be a part of a Guinness World Record, and it’s obviously a great effort because of Global Running Day being today,” Barber said, “and I encourage everyone to run, even if you walk — go out and do something.”