6/8 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Sunshine will mix with high clouds this afternoon, but it will be a decent day overall. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday in the low 70s.
Expect more cloud cover to the east tonight as an offshore system makes its pass. As for temps, they’ll fall into the 50s once again.
Tomorrow will be a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps an afternoon shower or storm. Highs tomorrow will be even warmer in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
As for Saturday, we’re still looking at a slight chance of a shower or storm, but it will be warmer with highs in the low 80s.