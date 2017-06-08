Best Things To Do In New York This Weekend

By Jessica Allen

There is tons of fun to be had this weekend. Just some include dressing up like a flapper and jitterbugging your heart out, learning how to brew the best iced coffee of your life and hobnobbing with the creative class. Read on for details, and have a great weekend!

Northside Festival

Various venues

Brooklyn, NY

northsidefestival.com

More than just a music festival, the ninth annual Northside Festival brings together performers, musicians, cultural critics, tech folks, and all manner of other people involved in the creative arts for five days of talks, debates, panels, movies, art exhibitions, networking, and music. Since its founding, the festival has sought to “uncover the future of music, innovation, and content.” This year the schedule features some 150 speakers and 300 bands across 30 venues in North Brooklyn. There’s no cooler place to be! Wednesday, June 7, through Sunday, June 11, see schedule for details, tickets required.

Human Rights Film Festival

Lincoln Center

165 West 65th St.

New York, NY 10023

(212) 875-5600

ff.hrw.org/new-york

Taking place every year in more than 20 cities around the world, from Nairobi to Palo Alto, the Human Rights Film Festival “bear[s] witness to human rights violations and create[s] a forum for courageous individuals on both sides of the lens to empower audiences with the knowledge that personal commitment can make a difference.” The New York event will be holding screenings at both Lincoln Center and IFC, including a documentary about death squads in Guatemala and the story of an Iraqi nurse trying to raise his children. Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 18, see schedule for details and ticket info.

Big Apple Barbecue Block Party

Madison Square Park

Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10010

(212) 538-1884

www.bigapplebbq.org

If you love ’que, then we have an event for you: The 15th annual Big Apple BBQ transforms Madison Square Park into a gigantic block party devoted to barbecue in all its smoky, juicy, meaty manifestations. Restaurateur Danny Meyer and pals bring world-renowned pitmasters and chefs—among them Nick Pihakis and Rodney Scott—to the city to show exactly what magic they can do with fire. Live music, sides, and sweet treats, too. Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, 11 am to 6 pm, the $150 fast pass lets you and a guest skip the lines, which will be long.



Jazz Age Lawn Party

Governors Island

New York, NY 10004

(212) 440-2200

www.jazzagelawnparty.com

Don your fanciest duds, pack a picnic basket and head over to Governors Island for the Jazz Age Lawn Party. As you’d expect from the name, the annual event transports attendees back to a time of cool cats and bobbed ladies, when Prohibition was in full swing (it’s also the world’s largest event inspired by the era). The family friendly event offers live music, dance lessons, a display of working antique gramophones, croquet, and a pie contest. One more thing: attendees take the event very seriously, so dress the part and prepare to head back in time. Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, 11 am to 5 pm, $55, tickets required.



Coffee & Tea Festival NYC Iced

Brooklyn Expo Center

72 Noble St.

Brooklyn, NY 11222

(718) 775-3315

www.coffeeandteafestival.com

In honor of National Iced Tea Day on June 10, the first annual Coffee & Tea Festival NYC Iced makes its Brooklyn debut this weekend. If you think that iced coffee means taking your favorite hot beverage and popping in a few ice cubes, prepare to have your expectations upended. Brewers and baristas will be on hand to mix up the best chilly brews—a wonderful way to kick off the summer. In addition to tons of tastings, you can attend seminars and hang out with other caffeine junkies. Your ticket comes with a free souvenir tasting cup. Sunday, June 11, 11 am to 4 pm, $20, tickets required.