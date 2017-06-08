CC Sabathia On WFAN: I Want To Play In 2018

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CC Sabathia isn’t ready to call it a career.

The 36-year-old Yankees left-hander told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Thursday that he plans to play next season, although it’s certainly possible it won’t be in pinstripes.

“I haven’t thought about where or anything like that,” he said. “I’m kind of taking it one start at a time.”

Sabathia is the final year of his contract. And he’s enjoying his best season in years.

The former Cy Young winner and six-time All-Star is 7-2 with a 3.66 ERA. He’s been especially effective in his last five starts, going 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA. On Wednesday night, he tossed eight shutout innings against the Red Sox.



What does he attribute his recent success to?

“It’s command,” he said. “My changeup’s been really good, and I think everything’s just been coming together. We’ve been getting some leads early, which makes it comfortable to go out there and pitch. It’s just been a good stretch right now.”

Once a big fish on the free agent market, Sabathia has now been playing in New York for nine years, a run highlighted by a world championship in 2009.

“It’s gone by really quick, and it’s just been a great time,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect coming to New York, but it’s been nothing but great stuff, and I love it here. This has become my home.”

There’s World Series talk yet again in the Bronx, with the Yankees (33-23), despite all their youth, sitting in first place in the AL East.

Is Sabathia surprised by the team’s success?

“Not at all, because I know that the level of talent that’s been in here, it just takes a little bit to come together,” he said. “But I think from Day 1 of spring training this team has kind of jelled really nicely with the young guys and the veterans and everybody playing their positions, so I think it can only get better from here.”

To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.