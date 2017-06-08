Historic Fraunces Tavern Temporarily Closed By Health Department

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The historic Fraunces Tavern in the Financial District has been in operation for more than 250 years, but it is closed at the moment.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene hit the establishment with a series of safety violations — including evidence of rats, flies, and improper sewage disposal.
One man, Josh, was heading to Fraunces with a date to enjoy a beer with a side of history.
“We walked up the stairs and we were excited. I was telling her about the history of, you know, George Washington being there. And you know, the doors just shut. They didn’t tell us about it,” Josh said.
A statement from JB Phillips, executive director of the Fraunces Tavern Museum, said the tavern has survived multiple bombings and a revolution, and that they are confident the doors will reopen as quickly as possible.
Fraunces Tavern, at 54 Pearl St., opened in 1762.