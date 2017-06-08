New Yorkers Can Voice Their Concerns At Town Hall Meetings Ahead Of Mayoral Debates

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Plans were announced Thursday afternoon for debates in the New York City’s mayoral race, and CBS2, 1010 WINS and WCBS 880 will be holding town hall meetings to hear from you in advance.
Members of the New York City Campaign Finance Board stood on the steps of City Hall announcing plans for the debates, which the candidates must attend if they take public funds.
“Our sponsor groups have created robust plans for incorporating the voices of New Yorkers into these public conversations about our city’s future,” said Amy Loprest of the Campaign Finance Board. “The results will be a series of debates reaching a broad and diverse audience.”
Half of the debate schedule was awarded to a group that includes CBS2, 1010 WINS, and WCBS 880, as well as Common Cause, the New York Immigration Coalition, and City University of New York.
CBS2’s Maurice DuBois will be moderating the debates, and was on hand Thursday to talk about how vital they are to the city.
In preparation for the debates, CBS2 is holding a series of town hall meetings to hear from New Yorkers. Please give your input at the first one on Monday night at Lehman College in the Bronx at 7 p.m.
You can also participate online here at CBSNewYork.com.