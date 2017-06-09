6/9 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Friday, everybody! It’s gonna be generally a nicer, brighter, and much warmer day across the area. We’ll have mostly clear skies for much of the day, but there is a chance for a few isolated pop-up showers/storms this afternoon…but they will be few and far between. It’s gonna be nice and warm, with temps in the upper 70s & low 80s.

Saturday will be even warmer with a mix of sun and temps will be in the low & mid 80s. Once again, there will be a few stray showers & storms, but most folks will stay dry.

The heat will be on full blast starting Sunday, with nothing but sunshine! Temps should have no problem reaching 90 for many spots, and we expect low 90s Monday and Tuesday as well…so it looks like another heat wave is in the works.

Have a great weekend & get ready for the big warm-up!