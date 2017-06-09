6/9 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with perhaps a passing shower or storm; odds are low, but worth a mention. As for highs, they’ll be the warmest we’ve seen this month – around 80 degrees.
Tonight’s looking mostly clear and quiet. Temps will be running a little milder than last night with lows only in the low to mid 60s.
We’ll see intervals of clouds and sun tomorrow with a shower or storm here and there. Temps will be running even warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.
As for Sunday, it’s the hottest of the next three with highs around 90° and more humidity in place.