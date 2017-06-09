Back Stories: WCBS’ Rich Lamb Comes Up With Gulf War Parade

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — On June 10, 1991, New York City held a ticker tape parade for the soldiers returning from the Gulf War.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
City Hall came up with the Desert Storm parade thanks to our very own Rich Lamb.
“When the war wrapped up — and it wrapped up really quickly — one day I thought to myself, ‘What is the greatest salute New York City can provide these troops when they come home? Of course, it’s a ticker tape parade,’” he recalls. And it occurred to me that nobody had even talked about it.”
Rich asked people at a bus stop what they thought of the idea, and they were absolutely enthusiastic.
His piece ran at 5 a.m., and City Hall was on board by 9 a.m.