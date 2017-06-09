De Blasio, Others Rally For More Speed Cameras At NYC Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio joined a Transportation Alternatives rally Friday to support a state measure that would allow speed cameras at 750 school locations in New York City.
The measure would allow the speed cameras to function from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.
“Since speed cameras around schools have been working and saving lives, saving children’s lives, we should have them around more schools,” the mayor said. “Isn’t that simplest thing you’ve heard in a long time?”
To 13-year-old Zane Walker, it’s personal after losing his best friend almost four years ago — killed by a speeding driver as he was walking on the sidewalk.
“If there had been an active speed camera there, the driver may have slowed down and his life may have been saved,” Walker said.