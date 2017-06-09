Ramapo Police Rescue Baby Fawn That Fell Into Storm Drain

June 9, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: fawn rescue Ramapo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A newly-born fawn got off to a rough start after it fell down a storm drain in Ramapo, New Jersey Thursday night.

Luckily, two police officers were around to rescue the baby deer.

The incident happened during the midnight shift.

Sgt. Sal Matos and Officer Marc Lieman used a pole and lasso to secure the trapped fawn who could be heard crying out throughout the rescue.

They pulled the fawn to safety and brought it across the street in an attempt to relocate the baby with its mother.

The officers were assisted by Chaverim Safety Patrol.

