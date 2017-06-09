Cespedes Slowly Getting Back Into The Swing Of Things

LAKELAND, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes resumed his minor league injury rehabilitation assignment after a break of nearly two weeks, going 0 for 4 while playing left field in St. Lucie’s 1-0 loss at Lakeland in the Florida State League on Thursday.
Cespedes went on the disabled list April 28 with a strained left hamstring and went 0 for 2 with a walk for St. Lucie on May 26, then reported tightness in his right quadriceps that caused another layoff.
The 31-year-old outfielder was hitting .270 with six home runs and 10 RBIs in 18 games at the time of his injury.
The Mets have gone 17-19 since Cespedes landed on the DL.
Expected to challenge for the division title out of spring training, New York is currently tied for third place in the NL East, 12 1/2 games behind first-place Washington.
