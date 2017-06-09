Cespedes Slowly Getting Back Into The Swing Of Things

Mets' Outfielder Goes 0 For 4 And Plays In The Field In Rehab Game On Thursday For Class A St. Lucie June 9, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: New York Mets

LAKELAND, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes resumed his minor league injury rehabilitation assignment after a break of nearly two weeks, going 0 for 4 while playing left field in St. Lucie’s 1-0 loss at Lakeland in the Florida State League on Thursday.

Cespedes went on the disabled list April 28 with a strained left hamstring and went 0 for 2 with a walk for St. Lucie on May 26, then reported tightness in his right quadriceps that caused another layoff.

The 31-year-old outfielder was hitting .270 with six home runs and 10 RBIs in 18 games at the time of his injury.

MOREPalladino: Even With Reinforcements, Mets Won’t Catch Nats In East

The Mets have gone 17-19 since Cespedes landed on the DL.

Expected to challenge for the division title out of spring training, New York is currently tied for third place in the NL East, 12 1/2 games behind first-place Washington.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

