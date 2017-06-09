New York Mini Road Race Becomes Family Affair For Connecticut Women

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Mini women-only road race takes place Saturday in Central Park.

It’s a tradition dating back to 1972. WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond spoke with Julianne Grace, who made it a family affair.

When the 79-year-old New Canaan, Connecticut woman began running in the early 1970s she says she got some funny looks.

“Women were not encouraged to run more than a mile, because they didn’t think it was healthy,” Grace says.

The “Crazy Legs Race,” as it was known, changed all that.

“And then it just boomed, it just took off,” she says.

Grace’s daughter, Diedre Beck, now runs the race with her every year.

“You know, it’s just something special that I did with my mom,” Beck says.

This year marks Beck’s 38th mini race and Grace’s 42nd. Her three granddaughters run it with her too.

“Grandma can go in the Mini, you have to do it,” Grace says with a laugh. “And they say, ‘OK, we’ll be there.”

The 10k race got its name from the miniskirt.