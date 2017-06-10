3 To See At ACC: Meet Tall Man, MJ and Cosmo!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Tall Man, MJ and Cosmo!

“ I always knew I would be swept off my feet by a tall, dark, and handsome stranger– little did I know, that stranger would be of the canine variety!” notes an ACC volunteer. “Tall Man is pretty much the complete package– he can sit for treats and take them very gently, he’s super easy to walk on the leash, seems to be housetrained, and is generally a super chill dude. Tall Man loves ear scratches and pets, is a happy, affectionate, tail-waggy guy, and is so good with other dogs that we use him as a ‘greeter’ dog at the shelter (meaning he is the first dog to say hi to new dogs and see how they are with other dogs). Come and see this perfect gentleman at the Brooklyn ACC [2336 Linden Boulevard] today!

MJ (A1113230) MJ is an adorable, approximately four-year-old tuxedo kitty. And he got along well with the small dog in his previous home! Meet gentle MJ at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Cosmo (A1040750) “This handsome guy loves to run, play and binky, but will also settle down for a round of pets with his human,” an ACC volunteer writes. Adds another, “Cosmo is a very mellow bun with an air of sophistication yet not above crawling into your lap for some one-on-one cuddles. Given his temperament, we believe he would also make a very good partner bun for one lucky rabbit lady.” Meet Cosmo at ACC’s mobile adoption event at Monster Mutt (297 Warren Street, Brooklyn) on Sunday, June 11 912-4 pm), or at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center (2336 Linden Boulevard) if he’s not adopted there.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

June 11, 12 -4pm: Monster Mutt , 297 Warren Street, Cobble Hill Brooklyn 11201

, 297 Warren Street, Cobble Hill Brooklyn 11201 June 11, 12-4pm: Riverdale Riverfest, 6301 Riverdale Avenue, Riverdale, NY 10471

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.