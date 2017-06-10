Adam West, TV’s Original ‘Batman’, Dies At 88

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — CBS News has confirmed that actor Adam West, best known for playing Bruce Wayne and his caped-crusading alter-ego Batman in the 1960’s television series of the same name, died Saturday morning at the age of 88.
West’s representative, Mark Measures, said he died in Los Angeles surrounded by family.
“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement to Variety, adding that he died after a short battle with leukemia.
He eventually played Mayor Adam West of Quahog in Seth MacFarlane’s Fox show “Family Guy.”
West is survived by his wife, Marcelle, six children and five grandchildren.
