First Twin Span Of New Goethals Bridge Opens

June 10, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Goethals Bridge, New Jersey, Staten Island

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s a wrap for the Goethals Bridge.

The 89-year-old span that connects Elizabeth, New Jersey, with Staten Island, New York, closed Friday and be replaced by twin spans.

New York-bound traffic will use the first of the twin spans starting at 4 p.m. Saturday. New Jersey-bound lanes will open at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The second of the twin spans will open in 2018.

The new Goethals Bridge spans will each have three 12-foot lanes along with 12-foot outer shoulders and 5-foot inner shoulders.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the $1.5 billion cable-stayed crossing is the agency’s first new bridge opening since the Bayonne Bridge was completed in 1931.

