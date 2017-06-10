Queens Couple Accused Of Stealing From Store With Baby In Tow

June 10, 2017 9:50 PM
Filed Under: Child Endangerment, Nassau County, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A couple from Queens is accused of robbing two Lois Vuitton stores, once with a baby in tow.

Police said Nestor Zambrano, 38, and Melissa Sanchez, 28, stole approximately $6,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Manhasset on January 15, and then stole roughly $2,500 in merchandise from another location in East Garden City on March 25.

In the second incident, Sanchez’s had her 6-month-old child with her, police said.

The couple was arrested Friday and charged with grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Sanchez was also charged with possession of a forged instrument.

