Queens Couple Accused Of Stealing From Store With Baby In Tow

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A couple from Queens is accused of robbing two Lois Vuitton stores, once with a baby in tow.
Police said Nestor Zambrano, 38, and Melissa Sanchez, 28, stole approximately $6,000 worth of merchandise from a store in Manhasset on January 15, and then stole roughly $2,500 in merchandise from another location in East Garden City on March 25.
In the second incident, Sanchez’s had her 6-month-old child with her, police said.
The couple was arrested Friday and charged with grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Sanchez was also charged with possession of a forged instrument.