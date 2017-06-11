NCPD: Man Busted For Allegedly Taking Upskirt Pictures At Belmont Racetrack

ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say one man’s day at the races took strange turn after police cuffed him for allegedly snapping upskirt pictures at Belmont Racetrack Saturday.
According to Nassau Police, around 6:40 p.m. an on-duty NYPD detective spotted 28-year-old Samuel Jackson, of Brooklyn, approach two women from behind before placing his cell phone camera lens directly underneath their skirts.
The victims were unaware of his actions, according to police.
Jackson faces two counts of unlawful surveillance and will be arraigned Sunday afternoon.