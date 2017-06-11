Knife-Wielding Man Shot, Wounded By Police In East New York, Brooklyn, Sources Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer shot and wounded a knife-wielding man in East New York, Brooklyn Sunday evening, sources said.
Sources told CBS2 that at 8:54 p.m., police responded to a fight on Shepherd Avenue in Brooklyn and found one man with a knife lunging at the other.
Officers fired and hit the knife-wielding man in the back, sources said.
The man was in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center late Sunday, sources said. Officers recovered the knife.
It appeared that the suspect did not lunge at officers, but lunged at man with whom he was fighting — prompting officers to fire so as to save the man being attacked, sources said.
No officers were injured, sources said.
A news conference was set to be held at the scene late Sunday night.