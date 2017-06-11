Caught On Camera: Pregnant Woman Dragged By Alleged Car Thieves

June 11, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Caught on camera, Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBSNewYork/CBS Chicago) — A pregnant woman says she was dragged by a pair of thieves after they allegedly stole her car at a gas station in northwestern Indiana.

Selina Gonzaez — who is reportedly due in two weeks — says it happened Thursday after she stopped to get a cup of coffee at the Hammond filling station.

She says they dragged her across the parking lot and then sped away when she tried to stop them.

Gonzalez suffered bruises on her arms and knees, but she and the baby are expected to be all right.

CBS Chicago reports that a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help repair her car, which is in an impound lot.

